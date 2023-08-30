Daily Dawg Chow 8/30: Browns set initial 53 man roster for 2023 season

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Cleveland Browns roster cuts: Team announces initial 53-man roster (Chris Pokorny) A full list of cuts, and a look at the Browns’ 53-man roster.
- 53-man roster cuts: AFC North review (Jared Mueller) As the NFL cuts down their rosters to the initial 53-man we take a look at the Bengals, Ravens and Steelers
- Browns Reacts Survey: Is Cleveland’s offense and defense ready for the regular season? (Chris Pokorny) Also, what do you think about the Browns’ kicker situation now?
- Browns roster updates: 3 return to practice from injuries, 2 out ill, a new QB expected (Jared Mueller) A new day in Berea with the Browns roster cut significantly down and a few injury updates
- New DC, higher aspirations lead to Browns draft pick exodus (Jared Mueller) The 53-man roster has been established and a few draft picks are not coming along for the ride
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns 2023 53-man roster unveiled (clevelandbrowns.com) “Cleveland makes a number of moves before the NFL deadline.”
- Browns wide receiver Marquise Goodwin ‘grateful’ after returning from blood clot scare during camp (Associated Press) “Marquise Goodwin didn’t allow himself to consider not playing football again.”
- Fantasy Alert: Browns’ Elijah Moore Has ‘Nice On-Field Chemistry’ with Deshaun Watson (Bleacher Report) “Fantasy football players, we have a potential sleeper for you as we grow closer to draft season—Cleveland Browns wideout Elijah Moore.”
- All the Browns’ 2023 roster moves to 53 here: Mohamoud Diabate, Ronnie Hickman make team; Austin Watkins, Isaiah Thomas, Cade York waived (cleveland.com) “Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai, their fourth-round pick in 2021, was also an odd man out of a crowded room.”
- Browns finalize final 53, did your favorite make the cut? (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to the final cutdown
