Cleveland Browns 2023 practice squad, waiver wire tracker

Listed below, we have our practice squad tracker, waiver claim tracker, and our live blog for the Cleveland Browns as they continue to assemble their roster for the 2023 season.

Browns Live Blog

12:15 PM: Some pretty big news that a few key names are likely to return to the practice squad including Austin Watkins and, potentially, Cade York:

The #Browns hope to sign WRs Austin Watkins and Jaelon Darden back to the practice squad, as well as DE Isaiah Thomas, DT Tommy Togiai, QB Kellen Mond and others. They would like to sign Cade York too, unless he prefers a change of scenery — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 30, 2023

12:08 PM: Pretty much confirming what everyone drew conclusions about, Mary Kay Cabot reports that the Browns will re-sign OG Michael Dunn and DT Maurice Hurst, and then place DE Alex Wright and LB Jordan Kunaszyk on IR, which would allow them to be activated from IR when they are healthy.

#Browns will add G Michael Dunn and DT Maurice Hurst II back to the active roster after they place LB Jordan Kunaszyk and probably DE Alex Wright on short-term injured reserve — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 30, 2023

12:04 PM: We have our first reported practice squad signing in WR Jaelon Darden:

Source: #Browns are signing WR Jaelon Darden to the practice squad — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) August 30, 2023

Wonder if this impacts Austin Watkins?

11:30 AM: If I had to make a prediction, my guess (Chris Pokorny) would be that the Browns are not going to submit any waiver claims today. They may already be holding a couple of roster spots for DT Maurice Hurst and OL Michael Dunn, so they’d have to dig deeper for other moves. If they did, it could still come at the expense of youngsters like S Ronnie Hickman or LB Mohamoud Diabate.

11:05 AM: We should start hearing more practice squad news at noon. One move that we talked about the other day is that the Browns would like to add K Cade York back to the practice squad if another team doesn’t claim him:

I’ve been reporting since yesterday that the #Browns would like to add K Cade York back to the practice squad. Kevin Stefanski confirmed that today — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 29, 2023

Beyond that, the biggest name who fans will be keeping an eye on is WR Austin Watkins.