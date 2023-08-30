 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cleveland Browns 2023 practice squad, waiver wire tracker

Who will the Browns add to bolster the roster? What will the practice squad look like? We’ll have all the info here throughout the day.

Washington Commanders v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Listed below, we have our practice squad tracker, waiver claim tracker, and our live blog for the Cleveland Browns as they continue to assemble their roster for the 2023 season.

Browns Live Blog

12:15 PM: Some pretty big news that a few key names are likely to return to the practice squad including Austin Watkins and, potentially, Cade York:

12:08 PM: Pretty much confirming what everyone drew conclusions about, Mary Kay Cabot reports that the Browns will re-sign OG Michael Dunn and DT Maurice Hurst, and then place DE Alex Wright and LB Jordan Kunaszyk on IR, which would allow them to be activated from IR when they are healthy.

12:04 PM: We have our first reported practice squad signing in WR Jaelon Darden:

Wonder if this impacts Austin Watkins?

11:30 AM: If I had to make a prediction, my guess (Chris Pokorny) would be that the Browns are not going to submit any waiver claims today. They may already be holding a couple of roster spots for DT Maurice Hurst and OL Michael Dunn, so they’d have to dig deeper for other moves. If they did, it could still come at the expense of youngsters like S Ronnie Hickman or LB Mohamoud Diabate.

11:05 AM: We should start hearing more practice squad news at noon. One move that we talked about the other day is that the Browns would like to add K Cade York back to the practice squad if another team doesn’t claim him:

Beyond that, the biggest name who fans will be keeping an eye on is WR Austin Watkins.

