Joe Burrow provides an update on his Week 1 status

The Cleveland Browns versus the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season was expected to be an exciting one. The Bengals have proven to be the class of the division including a Super Bowl appearance recently while the Browns hope they have the roster that can get there soon.

Then QB Joe Burrow went down with an injury that had some initially wondering if he tore his Achilles tendon. One of Burrow’s star receivers didn’t want his quarterback playing until Week 5 while Cincinnati HC Zac Taylor was mostly vague with his updates.

With initial rosters set around the AFC North, it was noteworthy that the Bengals only kept two quarterbacks. Now, Burrow has shared on Instagram that “He’s back” with a dated picture of him in a Cleveland Cavaliers jersey:

From Joe himself pic.twitter.com/viq9GiJc27 — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) August 30, 2023

For Browns fans hoping for an easy/easier win, Burrow’s return squashes that even if he is slightly rusty after weeks off. For Cleveland fans who said they “wanted to beat Cincinnati at full strength,” your team will get a chance to fulfill your wish.

How much do you think the time off and just under two weeks to prepare will impact Burrow in Week 1?