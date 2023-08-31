Daily Dawg Chow 8/31: Browns practice-squad almost set

The latest Cleveland Browns news from Dawgs By Nature:
- Cleveland Browns 2023 practice squad, waiver wire tracker (Chris Pokorny) Who will the Browns add to bolster the roster? What will the practice squad look like? We’ll have all the info here throughout the day.
- Joe Burrow provides an update on his Week 1 status (Jared Mueller) As most expected, the Bengals QB says “He’s back”
- Browns add 15 players to practice squad, 1 to active roster (Thomas Moore) It was a busy day in Berea that saw the return of preseason darling Austin Watkins to the team.
- Pierre Strong Jr.: ‘Whatever they need me to do’ (Thomas Moore) Cleveland’s new running back is ready to help out in any way he can.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- 2023 Cleveland Browns Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks (Fox Sports) “Sportsbooks have released Over/Under win totals! Read to see if our FOX Sports talent thinks the Cleveland Browns can get to 10 wins this upcoming season.”
- Dustin Hopkins ready for the challenge after first practice in Berea (clevelandbrowns.com) “The veteran kicker went through his first practice with the Browns on Wednesday.”
- Cleveland Browns announce 2023 practice squad; re-sign Austin Watkins, sign QB P.J. Walker and former first-round pick Alex Leatherwood (WKYC) “The Cleveland Browns have announced their initial 15-player practice squad for the upcoming 2023 season.”
- Brownie the Elf keeps his title as king of midfield at Cleveland Browns Stadium (Akron Beacon Journal) “Cleveland Browns fans voted that Brownie the Elf should represent the team at midfield at the stadium for the upcoming season.”
- Addressing misinformation about DeShaun Watson’s contract, w/Jack Duffin (Youtube) Quincy Carrier and Jack Duffin from OBR set the record straight about how the Browns are administering DeShaun Watson’s contract and the team generally
How are you feeling about the Browns roster, 53-man and practice squad, going into Week 1?
