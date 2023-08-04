Daily Dawg Chow 8/4: Browns beat the Jets in the Hall of Fame game

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns rally in Hall of Fame game to beat Jets 21-16 as Dorian Thompson-Robinson shines (Jared Mueller) Cleveland was essentially playing a home game in Canton, and they didn’t let their fans go home disappointed.
- New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns - Hall of Fame Game Thread (Chris Pokorny) Discuss the Jets vs. Browns game with other fans live, as the action unfolds.
- Preseason Injury: Browns WR out for rest of Hall of Fame game (Jared Mueller) With a number of receivers not dressing, Daylen Baldwin’s injury could lead to more snaps for others
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Hall of Fame Game: Cleveland Browns rally past New York Jets in second half (Akron Beacon Journal) “In a game that featured a 20-minute delay between the third and fourth quarters because the lights on the south side on Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium went out, the Browns managed to light up the scoreboard just enough in the second half to outlast New York 21-16 in the preseason opener for both teams.”
- Kellen Mond rips 15-yard curl route underneath to Cedric Tillman (nfl.com) “Cleveland Browns quarterback Kellen Mond rips a 15-yard curl route underneath to Browns rookie wide receiver Cedric Tillman.”
- Browns Second Year Wide Receiver Exits HOF Game With Apparent Injury (Sports Illustrated) “Trailing 6-0 to the New York Jets, wide receiver Daylen Baldwin exited the game and slammed his helmet on the sideline. Following that, Baldwin found his way to the medical tent to seek medical attention.”
- Jim Brown ceremony during Hall of Fame Weekend (clevelandbrowns.com) “Monique Brown, the spouse of Jim Brown, organized the celebration of life, which featured five guest speakers, namely Jimmy Haslam, Rudolph “Rock” Johnson, Ray Lewis, Bob Arum, and John Wooten. Monique concluded the event by delivering a heartfelt speech expressing gratitude to her late husband for the invaluable wisdom he imparted to her.”
- Browns rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson is lights-out in 21-16 victory over Jets in Hall of Fame preseason (cleveland.com) “Thompson-Robinson, the fifth-round pick out of UCLA, lit up the scoreboard with two touchdowns in the second half — including one after the light delay — to lift the Browns to a 21-16 victory over the Jets in the NFL’s Hall of Fame preseason opener”
- DTR and Cedric Tillman ball out! Hall of Fame game reaction (Youtube) Quincy Carrier gives his take on the Browns’ win on Thursday night
Loading comments...