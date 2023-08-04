Hall of Fame game: Browns snap counts versus Jets

The Cleveland Browns took care of business with a second half comeback victory over the New York Jets in the upcoming game of the NFL’s preseason. The Browns rookies had a lot of positives to take with them and a win is a win in professional sports, even if it really doesn’t count.

Taking a look at the snap count information following the game shows some really interesting numbers. Two Cleveland rookies (Dawand Jones, Luke Wypler) were joined by three players scrapping to make the roster (Anthony Schwartz, Zade Mitchell-Paden, Thomas Greaney) at the top of the list.

Jones, by far, played the most snaps in the game. The mammoth right tackle played 100% of the Browns snaps on offense (74) and four on special teams. Schwartz and Wypler played more than any offensive player on New York (61 & 55).

Here is a look at the snap counts for Cleveland in the first preseason game:

Offensive Snap Counts

D Jones T 74 100%

A Schwartz WR 61 82%

L Wypler C 55 74%

Z Mitchell-Paden TE 44 59%

T Greaney TE 42 57%

M Dunn G 39 53%

D Forbes G 39 53%

J Hudson T 39 53%

M Harley WR 39 53%

K Mond QB 39 53%

C Tillman WR 36 49%

D Felton RB 35 47%

H Thedford T 35 47%

W Martin G 35 47%

D Thompson-Robinson QB 35 47%

C Gossett G 35 47%

D Bell WR 31 42%

A Watkins WR 26 35%

J Kelly RB 25 34%

N Harris C 19 26%

D Baldwin WR 13 18%

H Hall RB 12 16%

N McCrary RB 4 5%

R Henry WR 2 3%

Defensive Snap Counts

M Diabate LB 42 84%

T Fields LB 34 68%

C Biggers DB 32 64%

T McCalister DB 29 58%

B Bolden DB 29 58%

C Mitchell DB 27 54%

I Thomas DE 25 50%

S Kamara LB 25 50%

C Westry CB 24 48%

I McGuire DE 24 48%

C Thomas LB 22 44%

R Hickman DB 21 42%

A Green CB 21 42%

D Bell FS 21 42%

S Ika DT 21 42%

T Togiai DT 21 42%

M Hurst DT 19 38%

L Burns CB 17 34%

T Graham CB 17 34%

A Wright DE 15 30%

L Phelps DE 14 28%

J Kunaszyk LB 14 28%

M Dwumfour DT 13 26%

J Elliott DT 12 24%

J Martin DE 11 22%

Any snap count stand out to you as surprising?