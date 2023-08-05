 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/5/23)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Saturday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
New York Jets&nbsp;v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Dawgs By Nature:

  • Browns dealing with some injuries after HoF game (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns walked out of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday night with more than a preseason victory over the New York Jets.= The club is dealing with injuries to a pair of players after wide receiver Daylen Baldwin left the game with a hamstring injury and cornerback Thomas Graham with an ankle injury.
  • Hall of Fame Game: Browns snap counts vs. the Jets (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns took care of business with a second-half comeback victory over the New York Jets in the upcoming game of the NFL’s preseason. The Browns rookies had a lot of positives to take with them and a win is a win in professional sports, even if it really doesn’t count. Taking a look at the snap count information following the game shows some really interesting numbers.
  • Rookies show some things in first preseason action (Jared Mueller) - Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson leads the way but the rest of the rookies had some nice moments.
  • Hall of Famer Joe Thomas: Exclusive interview with Browns legend (Barry Shuck) - There are 17 Cleveland Browns players inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In August, that number goes to 18 as offensive tackle Joe Thomas becomes part of the 2023 HOF class. Cleveland now has the eighth-most players of any franchise inducted into the Hall. Dawgs By Nature caught up with Thomas to find out how he ditched football for track, what makes an offensive line click and how he made his mom cry.

Cleveland Browns:

  • Rookie tackle Dawand Jones debuts as ‘ironman’ (Beacon Journal) - There was one individual for the Browns who played every snap on either offense or defense in Thursday night’s Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets. It was a fact that would’ve even been a surprise to him beforehand. That’s right. Not even Dawand Jones could’ve envisioned himself playing a full four quarters, until he did just that at right tackle in the Browns’ 21-16 win over the Jets.
  • 3 Browns players who helped themselves in the Hall of Fame Game (cleveland.com) - The Browns and Jets played in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night, kicking off the NFL’s preseason. The list of Browns players not playing was big, but a lot of rookies and veterans on the bubble did play.
  • Injuries continue to shuffle receiver depth chart; Daylen Baldwin waived after serious hamstring injury (Browns Zone) - The bottom of the receiver group remains in flux, with injuries forcing adjustments to the depth chart and roster. Daylen Baldwin was the latest wideout to be sidelined, sustaining what coach Kevin Stefanski labeled a “significant” hamstring injury Thursday night in the Hall of Fame Game. Baldwin was waived Friday with an injury designation.
  • How to watch Joe Thomas’ Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony (clevelandbrowns.com) - The Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony for Joe Thomas is happening right in Cleveland’s backyard — fans around Northeast Ohio will only have to make a short drive to Canton to witness Thomas’ ceremony in-person. But plenty of TV options are available for those who can’t make it, and we have you covered with every way you can tune in to watch one of the most special days in franchise history.

NFL:

What were your main takeaways from Cleveland’s first preseason game?

