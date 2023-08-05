Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/5/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns dealing with some injuries after HoF game (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns walked out of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday night with more than a preseason victory over the New York Jets.= The club is dealing with injuries to a pair of players after wide receiver Daylen Baldwin left the game with a hamstring injury and cornerback Thomas Graham with an ankle injury.
- Hall of Fame Game: Browns snap counts vs. the Jets (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns took care of business with a second-half comeback victory over the New York Jets in the upcoming game of the NFL’s preseason. The Browns rookies had a lot of positives to take with them and a win is a win in professional sports, even if it really doesn’t count. Taking a look at the snap count information following the game shows some really interesting numbers.
- Rookies show some things in first preseason action (Jared Mueller) - Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson leads the way but the rest of the rookies had some nice moments.
- Hall of Famer Joe Thomas: Exclusive interview with Browns legend (Barry Shuck) - There are 17 Cleveland Browns players inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In August, that number goes to 18 as offensive tackle Joe Thomas becomes part of the 2023 HOF class. Cleveland now has the eighth-most players of any franchise inducted into the Hall. Dawgs By Nature caught up with Thomas to find out how he ditched football for track, what makes an offensive line click and how he made his mom cry.
Cleveland Browns:
- Rookie tackle Dawand Jones debuts as ‘ironman’ (Beacon Journal) - There was one individual for the Browns who played every snap on either offense or defense in Thursday night’s Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets. It was a fact that would’ve even been a surprise to him beforehand. That’s right. Not even Dawand Jones could’ve envisioned himself playing a full four quarters, until he did just that at right tackle in the Browns’ 21-16 win over the Jets.
- 3 Browns players who helped themselves in the Hall of Fame Game (cleveland.com) - The Browns and Jets played in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night, kicking off the NFL’s preseason. The list of Browns players not playing was big, but a lot of rookies and veterans on the bubble did play.
- Injuries continue to shuffle receiver depth chart; Daylen Baldwin waived after serious hamstring injury (Browns Zone) - The bottom of the receiver group remains in flux, with injuries forcing adjustments to the depth chart and roster. Daylen Baldwin was the latest wideout to be sidelined, sustaining what coach Kevin Stefanski labeled a “significant” hamstring injury Thursday night in the Hall of Fame Game. Baldwin was waived Friday with an injury designation.
- How to watch Joe Thomas’ Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony (clevelandbrowns.com) - The Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony for Joe Thomas is happening right in Cleveland’s backyard — fans around Northeast Ohio will only have to make a short drive to Canton to witness Thomas’ ceremony in-person. But plenty of TV options are available for those who can’t make it, and we have you covered with every way you can tune in to watch one of the most special days in franchise history.
NFL:
- In owning his sins, Alvin Kamara teaches us the power of confession (nola.com) - Alvin Kamara prefers to run away from difficult situations rather than confront them on the football field. His elusiveness is one of the reasons he’s made five Pro Bowls and is on pace to become the Saints’ all-time leading rusher. But the star running back knew Friday was not the time for dancing or dodging.
- Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill quips about CB Eli Apple signing: ‘Now I get to embarrass him every day’ (NFL.com) - The Eli Apple-Tyreek Hill beef raised enough doubts about how the two might mesh that head coach Mike McDaniel called the receiver to see how he felt before the Miami Dolphins signed the veteran corner.
- Chiefs’ Charles Omenihu gets six-game suspension for arrest while with 49ers (The Mercury News) - Kansas City defensive end Charles Omenihu received a six-game suspension Friday under the NFL’s personal conduct policy for a domestic violence arrest in San Jose last season when he was playing for the 49ers.
- Bucs’ Tristan Wirfs seeing psychologist over move to left tackle (ESPN) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Pro Tristan Wirfs said Friday that the move from right to left tackle this spring became a source of such debilitating anxiety that he began seeing team sports psychologist Joe Carella for help.
What were your main takeaways from Cleveland’s first preseason game?
Loading comments...