Browns sign CB, OT days after first preseason game

The Cleveland Browns are 1-0 during the 2023 preseason but keeping the starters healthy and getting prepared for the regular season is all that matters. To avoid injuries, the Browns kept most of their starters and key players out against the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame game.

The rookies looked good in the winning effort with OL Dawand Jones leading both teams in snaps.

During the game, WR Daylen Baldwin was injured and was one of five waived on Friday. In their place, Cleveland added three players including a former Browns tight end.

Saturday, CB Gavin Heslop and OT Derrick Kelly II were added to Cleveland’s roster:

Heslop (6-0, 195) is officially in his second season out of Stony Brook. Originally signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Heslop has played in three career games and has spent most of his career on the practice squads of the Seahawks (2020-21) and the Carolina Panthers (2022). Kelly II (6-5, 320) is officially in his second season out of Florida State. Originally signed by the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2019, he’s played in seven career games between the Saints (2020) and the New York Giants (2021). He spent the 2022 season on the practice squad of the Saints and most recently played in the XFL for the San Antonia Brahmas.

With three more preseason games left, Heslop and Kelly will have a chance to compete for roster spots or at least put themselves into consideration for a team’s practice squad.

The Browns roster is back to being full with 90 players.