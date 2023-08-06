 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns add players, Joe Thomas goes into the Hall of Fame

Big day for Joe Thomas, Browns fans

By Jared Mueller
Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns news Sunday morning, 8/6/2023:

Dawgs By Nature:

Cleveland Browns from around the web:

  • More on Joe Thomas' enshrinement (SI Digest): Today’s ceremony was very special as thousands of Browns fans descended on Canton, Ohio. With the festivities being held in their own backyard, the celebratory feel of the entire weekend has felt like a home game that you already have the final score, knowing victory would be the outcome.
  • Winners and Losers from HOF game (Quincy Carrier): Who really stood out, who struggled during the Browns victory over the New York Jets.
  • PFF’s 10 highest-graded defenders (Browns Wire): But according to PFF, some of the best play came from the defensive backs including rookie fifth-round pick Cameron Mitchell. Let’s take a look at the 10 highest-graded Browns defenders according to PFF from the victory over the Jets.
  • Cedric Tillman already prepared to take DPJ’s job in the future? (Quincy Carrier): Tillman looked the part of a big, physical outside receiver with Donovan Peoples-Jones hitting free agency at the end of the season.
  • 4 Downs: Takeaways from the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game vs. Jets (Browns Wire): To be honest, your rookies should look good against a bunch of backups and fringe players. And they did. While that is all you can really take away at face value from a preseason game, it has been good to see nonetheless.
  • The evaluation of the Browns offense, video breakdown (The OBR): The Browns had run up against a lack of answers last year and the scheme installed alone was not going to solve it. Simply put, they either had to overhaul what they were doing in-season, which is uniquely challenging, or have better performance from the key players on the field.

What was your favorite part of the Hall of Fame week? Something in the preseason game? Something with Joe Thomas? Joe’s son booing Steelers fans?

