Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns add players, Joe Thomas goes into the Hall of Fame

Cleveland Browns news Sunday morning, 8/6/2023:
Dawgs By Nature:
- Newly enshrined, Joe Thomas calls Browns fans the greatest: The “heartbeat” of the team, Thomas speaks a truth many know and believe about the fans of Cleveland.
- Joe’s son, Jack, shows Steelers fans exactly what he thinks of them: A picture is worth a lifetime of dislike for Pittsburgh.
- Thomas thanks fans for being able to count on them: Cleveland fans knew what they were getting for Thomas but he also know what he could expect from them.
- Hall of Famer Joe Thomas: Exclusive interview with Browns legend (Barry Shuck) - There are 17 Cleveland Browns players inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In August, that number goes to 18 as offensive tackle Joe Thomas becomes part of the 2023 HOF class. Cleveland now has the eighth-most players of any franchise inducted into the Hall. Dawgs By Nature caught up with Thomas to find out how he ditched football for track, what makes an offensive line click and how he made his mom cry.
- Browns roster update: Cleveland added defensive back Gavin Helsop and OT Derrick Kelly II to the roster Sunday after making eight moves on Saturday.
- Thoughts and Jots from Barry Shuck after HOF game: I enjoy watching preseason games because I want to see the position battles with the bottom third of the Cleveland Browns roster. Take the offensive line for instance. Yes, this was a game with backups against backups. But eventually, these guys become plug-in players and sometimes even starters when injuries decimate a roster. Two players stood out in this game: OT Dawand Jones and OG Wes Martin. Jones lacked that quick first step while at Ohio State, and now he has developed this thanks to O-Line Coach Bill Callahan.
Cleveland Browns from around the web:
- More on Joe Thomas' enshrinement (SI Digest): Today’s ceremony was very special as thousands of Browns fans descended on Canton, Ohio. With the festivities being held in their own backyard, the celebratory feel of the entire weekend has felt like a home game that you already have the final score, knowing victory would be the outcome.
- Winners and Losers from HOF game (Quincy Carrier): Who really stood out, who struggled during the Browns victory over the New York Jets.
- PFF’s 10 highest-graded defenders (Browns Wire): But according to PFF, some of the best play came from the defensive backs including rookie fifth-round pick Cameron Mitchell. Let’s take a look at the 10 highest-graded Browns defenders according to PFF from the victory over the Jets.
- Cedric Tillman already prepared to take DPJ’s job in the future? (Quincy Carrier): Tillman looked the part of a big, physical outside receiver with Donovan Peoples-Jones hitting free agency at the end of the season.
- 4 Downs: Takeaways from the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game vs. Jets (Browns Wire): To be honest, your rookies should look good against a bunch of backups and fringe players. And they did. While that is all you can really take away at face value from a preseason game, it has been good to see nonetheless.
- The evaluation of the Browns offense, video breakdown (The OBR): The Browns had run up against a lack of answers last year and the scheme installed alone was not going to solve it. Simply put, they either had to overhaul what they were doing in-season, which is uniquely challenging, or have better performance from the key players on the field.
What was your favorite part of the Hall of Fame week? Something in the preseason game? Something with Joe Thomas? Joe’s son booing Steelers fans?
