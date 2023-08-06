Report: Browns to workout XFL, former NFL practice squad linebacker

While Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry told the media that the roster would be evaluated into the middle of preseason before changes were made, he wasn’t entirely truthful. Due to injuries, performance and team needs, the Browns waived five players and signed three on Saturday. Then signed two more on Sunday.

A staple of Berry’s time at the helm of Cleveland’s roster has been constantly pursuing new players, including regular workouts and churning the bottom of the roster.

After just one preseason game, an extra game compared to the rest of the NFL, against the New York Jets, Berry’s pursuits continue with a reported workout of XFL LB Charles Wiley:

Former UTSA star and XFL standout linebacker Chuck Wiley is working out for the Cleveland #Browns, his agent @WillSarubbi tells @_MLFootball.



Wiley spent time with the New York #Giants and Baltimore #Ravens. pic.twitter.com/SvuP8OhzjK — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) August 6, 2023

As noted, Wiley (who also goes by Chuck) spent time with two rosters (training camp and practice squad) in 2022.

During this year’s XFL season, Wiley had six tackles and one sack in seven games. In college with the UTSA Roadrunners for two seasons and Ole Miss Rebels, Wiley had 136 tackles, 11 sacks, three fumble recoveries and two passes defended.

Last year, the Browns linebacker group struggled with injuries to many of their top players leaving Berry to search for veteran stop gap measures. The continued workout for players at that position could be in case of emergency this season and/or to fill immediate roster needs as the 90-man roster fluctuates.