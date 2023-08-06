Bengals star doesn’t want Joe Burrow playing in Week 1 versus the Browns

Injuries and luck, and often luck surround injuries, are vital variables in an NFL season. The Cleveland Browns have been the victim of injuries and bad luck but most of that luck was due to poor decisions by the team.

For the Cincinnati Bengals, poor choices, bad luck and injuries have also held the franchise back until the luck changed with QB Joe Burrow available when the team had the first overall pick. Drafting his college buddy WR Ja’Marr Chase the following year added to a talented receiver room.

Burrow’s injury (calf) during training camp adds to the quarterback’s tough professional injury history including an ACL tear during his rookie season and appendicitis during training camp last year.

Speaking about Burrow’s calf injury, Chase gave a surprising answer to his hopes for his QB’s return:

“I told him, in all honesty, I don’t want him there,” Chase said. “I sat out an extra game just to let my hip heal all the way up. You don’t want to cause problems later in the season. As long as you’re there after Week Five and on, we’re good, brother.”

Thinking about the big picture, Chase is prioritizing the big picture for his team and quarterback. He later noted that Burrow is uncertain when he will return but “he’ll be back soon.”

While the Browns want to prove that they can beat a full-strength Bengals team in Week 1, wins are wins in the NFL. Cleveland doesn’t pick who is on their schedule and when. If Burrow is healthy, the Browns will have another shot at him in Week 18 or, hopefully, in the playoffs.

Do you care if the Browns play the Bengals with or without Burrow? How would you feel if a Cleveland player said what Chase did about one of the Browns stars?