 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 10 - Watkins Shining

The Browns are back to practicing after their Hall of Fame game.

By Chris Pokorny
/ new
NFL: Pro Football Hall of Fame-New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Report - Day 10 (8/6/23)

1. Open the Gates: How do fans like the new Dawg logo being featured at training camp? Practice resumed for the first time since before the Hall of Fame game, and this clip from the Browns shows the mass crowd ready to enter when the gates open to camp.

2. Drill of the Day: Here are the running backs working on a basic route of faking an engagement with a blocker before cutting out to the flat.

3. Injury Updates: On the positive side of things, TE Jordan Akins returned to practice. The players who were out with injuries or scheduled rest days included CB Greg Newsome, TE Harrison Bryant, DE Alex Wright, DE Isaiah Thomas, DT Maurice Hurst, LB Sione Takitaki, and LB Anthony Walker. DE Myles Garrett, OG Joel Bitonio, RB Nick Chubb, and TE David Njoku appeared to have veteran days off.

4. Still the Top Receiver: There’s no doubting that WR Amari Cooper will be the receiver who any Browns quarterback trusts the most, but you love to see undefendable throws like this with he and QB Deshaun Watson:

And then here was another throw in the breadbasket of Cooper during 7-on-7 red zone drills:

5. Say My Name: Has WR Austin Watkins vaulted up the list of camp stars? With Daylen Baldwin being waived-injured after the Hall of Fame game, Watkins scored a touchdown to help put Cleveland ahead in that game, and then made this great adjustment on a pass from QB Josh Dobbs on Sunday:

6. Brace for Impact: Has the writing ever been on the wall more that WR Anthony Schwartz is unlikely to make the team? Granted, this was a nice hit by S Grant Delpit, but it’s another day-another drop for Schwartz. Schwartz did reportedly catch a few passes later in practice, including a touchdown from QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

7. Agent in the House: There is no bigger name than Drew Rosenhaus when it comes to agents, and he was at camp today to talk to some of his clients and owner Jimmy Haslam, per Mary Kay Cabot of the Plain Dealer.

8. Brownies: CB Cameron Mitchell got taped up on his wrist/thumb during a drill before heading back into practice. ... The defense was considered the victor overall in the team sessions of drills. ... WR Elijah Moore made an acrobatic catch in 1-on-1 drills against CB Denzel Ward. ... With Garrett having the day off, he was still watching practice, and having fun:

9. Up Next: The Browns will practice Monday, August 7th, at 2:00 PM ET.

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...