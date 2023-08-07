Daily Dawg Chow 8/7: As season draws nearer, all eyes on DeShaun Watson

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 10 - Watkins Shining (Chris Pokorny) The Browns are back to practicing after their Hall of Fame game.
- Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore continue to show connection with Deshaun Watson (Jared Mueller) Great route running has helped the QB, WR connection in Browns training camp
- Bengals star doesn’t want Joe Burrow playing in Week 1 versus the Browns (Jared Mueller) Ja’Marr Chase noted that he took extra time off last year to make sure his hip was healed
- Report: Browns to workout XFL, former NFL practice squad linebacker (Jared Mueller) Charles Wiley, Chuck, had one sack in 2023
More Cleveland Browns news:
- What version of Watson will show up for Browns? (NBC Sports) “Peter King provides his three takeaways from Cleveland Browns training camp, including which version of Deshaun Watson will show up this year,...”
- Cleveland Browns Camp Takeaways Day 10 (Sports Illustrated) “The Cleveland Browns returned to practice Sunday in Berea following their preseason win on Thursday night.”
- Browns Rumors: Greg Newsome Expected to Miss Time With Groin Injury (heavy.com) “The Cleveland Browns are expecting starting cornerback Greg Newsome to miss some significant time in the preseason with a groin injury.”
- Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas shares his favorite moment from Hall of Fame enshrinement week (WKYC) “Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas shares his favorite moment from Hall of Fame enshrinement week.”
- ‘Can Jed Wills ever be like Joe Thomas?’ (Youtube) Quincy Carrier considers comments from his community
A few weeks into training camp, any changes to your thoughts/expectations for the Browns?
