Report: Browns signing LB/DE, corresponding move needed

The Cleveland Browns have been keeping the transaction wire busy since the team’s Hall of Fame game victory over the New York Jets. On Friday, the Browns:

Waived WR Daylen Baldwin with an injury designation

with an injury designation Waived P Joseph Charlton

Waived CB Thomas Graham with an injury designation

with an injury designation Waived RB Nate McCrary

Waived OT Hunter Thedford

Signed LB Cam Bright

Signed TE Miller Forristall

Signed WR Jalen Wayne

With two roster spots still available, Cleveland signed CB Gavin Heslop and OT Derrick Kelly II on Saturday. Sunday came news that LB/DE Charles Wiley would be coming in for a workout with the team.

That workout must have gone well because Monday morning brought a report that Wiley was signing with the Browns:

The #Browns are signing OLB Charles Wiley, per source. Wiley spent time with the #Ravens and #Giants last season. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 7, 2023

Wiley could play both linebacker and defensive end. With DEs Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas missing practice Sunday, Wiley can help there.

During this year’s XFL season, Wiley had six tackles and one sack in seven games. In college with the UTSA Roadrunners for two seasons and Ole Miss Rebels, Wiley had 136 tackles, 11 sacks, three fumble recoveries and two passes defended.

With Cleveland’s 90-man roster full, a corresponding move will be required by the team to sign Wiley.