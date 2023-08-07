NFL free agency: RB Kareem Hunt finally takes first visit with potential suitor

As the Cleveland Browns transition into the 2023 NFL season, NFL free agency and the NFL draft have altered their roster. Even more, the Browns plan to shift to a more wide-open attack and having spent a load of cap space on their offense has led to some expected changes.

For RB Kareem Hunt, the divorce from his hometown team started during training camp of the 2022 season. Hunt, seemingly a victim of the running back market, has remained a free agent with only one team ever noted as of interest.

Having once led the NFL in rushing and having solid years in Cleveland, the 28-year-old has had to wait for an opportunity. With Alvin Kamara suspended and Eno Benjamin out for the year due to injury, that chance has arisen with the New Orleans Saints:

Source: Kareem Hunt is making a free agent visiting to the #Saints



The former rushing leader could be headed to NFC South. pic.twitter.com/Qjse1eHSnl — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 7, 2023

In six seasons, Hunt has rushed for over 4,000 yards but over 1,300 of those came in 2017 as a rookie. Last year, he averaged just 3.8 yards per carry and 6.0 yards per reception, both career lows.

The Saints brought in Jamaal Williams in free agency but could add Hunt for depth if a contract could be worked out.

New Orleans also hired former Browns DC Joe Woods this offseason so Hunt would have a familiar face. Last year, WR Jarvis Landry left Cleveland to join the Saints but he played in just nine games and had career lows across the board.

While some Browns fans would like to see Hunt return, that bridge seems burned on both sides. Thankfully for Hunt, the Saints seem to be marching in with interest.