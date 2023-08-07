NFL free agency: John Johnson III finds a new (old) home finally

Monday after the NFL’s first preseason game looks to have a bit of an uptick in NFL free agency talk. While the Cleveland Browns reportedly signed a linebacker/edge player from the XFL, two of their former players are in the news with their next stops possibly lined up.

RB Kareem Hunt has his first free agent visit lined up and the official finish to his relationship with his hometown team.

Along with DE Jadeveon Clowney, safety John Johnson III is the other big-name Browns free agent on the market. Johnson was in attendance at Greg Newsome II’s charity softball event and has been seen around town in Cleveland suburbs this offseason. While that sparked a thought about a return for JJ3, Monday came news that he is returning... to the Los Angeles Rams:

SOURCE: #Rams are signing former Ram Safety John Johnson III today. He was taking in training camp yesterday and he now will join a young safety room of Jordan Fuller, Quentin Lake, Russ Yeast and Jason Taylor II.



That report has been confirmed by other reports.

Johnson was considered a big addition to the Browns when he signed in free agency but struggled in a new role. The above picture for this story, for example, sees Johnson trying to bring down WR Ja’Marr Chase. Too often, Johnson was asked to play free safety despite his skills more suited to be closer to the box.

Cleveland moved on from DC Joe Woods, whose system misused Johnson but also released the safety in order to sign FS Juan Thornhill this offseason.

JJ3 is on his way back to LA and Hunt is getting his first visit, will we hear any rumblings about Clowney anytime soon?