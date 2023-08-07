NFL preseason Week 1: Browns practice schedule this week

After competing in the Hall of Fame game last week, the Cleveland Browns and the rest of the NFL kickoff Week 1 of the preseason this week. The Browns and New York Jets enter the week ahead of the rest of the league in preparation but have dealt with injuries and roster changes since Thursday.

This week’s practice schedule is quite limited in Berea as the team ramps up for their showdown with the Washington Commanders. A reminder that the NFL’s CBA limits how often teams can practice during training camp.

Monday

Players and coaches (Bill Callahan, Jason Tarver expected) interviews at 11:15, Kevin Stefanski at 1:30

Practice at 2 PM

The weather could impact fans, sadly:

Due to inclement weather, there will be limited fan activations today at training camp.



We will keep you posted on any further developments. pic.twitter.com/8brwBcFiDL — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 7, 2023

Tuesday

Day off for players, may hear from select coaches

Wednesday

Players and coaches (Chad O’Shea, Ben Bloom expected) interviews at 11:15, Kevin Stefanski at 1:30

Practice at 2 PM

Thursday

No practice or media availability

Friday

Kickoff between the Browns and Commanders in Cleveland at 7:30 PM

Saturday

Stefanski is available to media via Zoom

Sunday