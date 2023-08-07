 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL preseason Week 1: Browns practice schedule this week

Only a couple of practices this week in Berea

By Jared Mueller
Cleveland Browns Training Camp Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

After competing in the Hall of Fame game last week, the Cleveland Browns and the rest of the NFL kickoff Week 1 of the preseason this week. The Browns and New York Jets enter the week ahead of the rest of the league in preparation but have dealt with injuries and roster changes since Thursday.

This week’s practice schedule is quite limited in Berea as the team ramps up for their showdown with the Washington Commanders. A reminder that the NFL’s CBA limits how often teams can practice during training camp.

Monday

  • Players and coaches (Bill Callahan, Jason Tarver expected) interviews at 11:15, Kevin Stefanski at 1:30
  • Practice at 2 PM
  • The weather could impact fans, sadly:

Tuesday

  • Day off for players, may hear from select coaches

Wednesday

  • Players and coaches (Chad O’Shea, Ben Bloom expected) interviews at 11:15, Kevin Stefanski at 1:30
  • Practice at 2 PM

Thursday

  • No practice or media availability

Friday

  • Kickoff between the Browns and Commanders in Cleveland at 7:30 PM

Saturday

  • Stefanski is available to media via Zoom

Sunday

  • Team travels to Philadelphia for join practices with Eagles starting on Monday

