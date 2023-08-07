NFL preseason Week 1: Browns practice schedule this week

After competing in the Hall of Fame game last week, the Cleveland Browns and the rest of the NFL kickoff Week 1 of the preseason this week. The Browns and New York Jets enter the week ahead of the rest of the league in preparation but have dealt with injuries and roster changes since Thursday.
This week’s practice schedule is quite limited in Berea as the team ramps up for their showdown with the Washington Commanders. A reminder that the NFL’s CBA limits how often teams can practice during training camp.
Monday
- Players and coaches (Bill Callahan, Jason Tarver expected) interviews at 11:15, Kevin Stefanski at 1:30
- Practice at 2 PM
- The weather could impact fans, sadly:
Due to inclement weather, there will be limited fan activations today at training camp.— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 7, 2023
We will keep you posted on any further developments. pic.twitter.com/8brwBcFiDL
Tuesday
- Day off for players, may hear from select coaches
Wednesday
- Players and coaches (Chad O’Shea, Ben Bloom expected) interviews at 11:15, Kevin Stefanski at 1:30
- Practice at 2 PM
Thursday
- No practice or media availability
Friday
- Kickoff between the Browns and Commanders in Cleveland at 7:30 PM
Saturday
- Stefanski is available to media via Zoom
Sunday
- Team travels to Philadelphia for join practices with Eagles starting on Monday
