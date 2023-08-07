Browns injuries: 2 defensive linemen to miss regular season games with significant knee issues

The Cleveland Browns spent a lot of resources this offseason to upgrade their defensive line after a putrid performance the last couple of seasons. The additions of Dalvin Tomlinson, Za’Darius Smith, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Maurice Hurst, Trysten Hill, Siaki Ika and Isaiah McGuire were set to help Myles Garrett and the remaining defensive linemen.

Just before the start of training camp, Perrion Winfrey was released leading to concerns in the middle of the line. Veteran Shelby Harris was brought in for a workout but was not signed.

Monday, the team signed LB/DE Charles Wiley with injuries to Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas lingering as concerns. Monday afternoon we got word from HC Kevin Stefanski that both of those injuries could be problematic into the regular season:

Second-year defensive ends Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas both suffered significant knee injuries since last week, and will miss an extended period of time, coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Monday before practice. He did not specify the nature of the injuries, but said they would bleed into the season.

The injuries occurred prior to and during Cleveland’s matchup with the New York Jets. Both Wright and Thomas played during the game despite one injury happening prior to the game. Given the limited requirements of reporting injuries during the preseason, Stefanski was vague about when each was injured.

Wright was expected to back up Smith as well as provide some size and length on the interior of the line. Thomas was likely battling for a roster spot prior to the injury.

Following the game’s ending, Stefanski made similar comments about WR Daylen Baldwin and CB Thomas Graham. Both players were waived with an injury designation on Friday.

We will keep you up to date with any more updates on Wright and Thomas, as well as any other moves made to replace them on the roster, as information becomes available.