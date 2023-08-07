Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 11 - Rain and Red Zone Work

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Report - Day 11 (8/7/23)

1. Practicing in the Rain: We had our first rainy day in Berea, and rather than go inside, head coach Kevin Stefanski opted to have the team still practice outside for some familiarity with the elements. The thing I enjoyed hearing even more is that the Browns did not turn away fans who showed up for the hard-to-get tickets.

2. Subtle Move: You do what you can when the footing isn’t the best, and that’s what TE Jordan Akins did in the clip below, using his body to get into the defender a bit and allowing that proximity to help create some space when he cut to the outside.

Jordan Akins creating some nice separation to make the catch. #Browns pic.twitter.com/z6vqwKlhhW — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 7, 2023

3. Welcome Back: You might think that the rain isn’t the best time to bring back guys coming off of injuries, but according to Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegram, WR Jakeem Grant, LB Sione Takitaki, and LB Anthony Walker took part in team drills for the first time this camp. They had all been working on individual drills as the come back from major injuries last year.

Good sign. #Browns LBs Anthony Walker Jr., Sione Takitaki, WR/KR Jakeem Grant Sr. taking team reps for first time since season-ending injuries year ago. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) August 7, 2023

4. Speaking of Grant: With injuries at wide receiver, this is WR Jakeem Grant’s opportunity to show that he should be the return man and can play a role on offense. Here he is on a kickoff return:

5. Red Zone Work: QB Deshaun Watson threw touchdown passes on three of his four passes in red zone 7-on-7 drills. Here is one of him hitting TE David Njoku over the middle:

Also in red zone drills, here is a clip of QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson finding WR Anthony Schwartz in the back corner of the end zone. DTR was also intercepted by Takitaki on another attempt.

6. Utilizing Moore in the Shotgun: As Jordan Zirm points out, here’s more evidence this camp of the Browns finding ways to start WR Elijah Moore off in the backfield in Shotgun.

continue to be very intrigued by Elijah's Moore's use out of the backfield in shotgun, particularly in the red zonepic.twitter.com/2Krcjvdg07 — Jordan Zirm (@JordanZirm) August 7, 2023

7. Brownies: RB Jerome Ford hobbled off the field during practice with a trainer, and it was later said to be a hamstring injury. ... TE Harrison Bryant is dealing with a medical issue that the team isn’t disclosing. ... CB Joe Haden was visiting camp today. ... OG Drew Forbes was carted off during practice with a back injury. ... In a situational two-minute drill, RB Nick Chubb broke free and slid short of the end zone.

If you had any doubts about Nick Chubb… pic.twitter.com/ywTHizoMaD — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) August 7, 2023

8. Up Next: The Browns will practice Wednesday, August 9th, at 2:00 PM ET.