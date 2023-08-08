Daily Dawg Chow 8/8: DeShaun Watson looking sharp in rainy conditions

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 11 - Rain and Red Zone Work (Chris Pokorny) The Browns still practiced outside despite rainy conditions.
- Browns injuries: 2 defensive linemen to miss regular season games with significant knee issues (Jared Mueller) Browns roster depth to be tested early on the defensive line
- Browns make signing official, release WR (Jared Mueller) Charles Wiley worked out for the team on Sunday
- NFL preseason Week 1: Browns practice schedule this week (Jared Mueller) Only a couple of practices this week in Berea
- Last Browns training camp for OG Drew Forbes? (Barry Shuck) The time to contribute keeps getting further away
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns Camp Notes Day 11: Watson Sharp in the Rain (Sports Illustrated) “The Cleveland Browns practiced outside on Monday, embracing the rainy weather and quarterback Deshaun Watson excelled in the elements throwing the ball.”
- Looking back at an exciting opener for the Cleveland Browns in Canton (Dawg Pound Daily) “While preseason wins and losses don’t mean anything, all players love to win, so enjoy that W. The day was special for all Browns fans simply because Joe Thomas finally got what we all knew was coming once he retired.”
- Cleveland Browns camp updates, day 11: Drew Forbes carted off with back injury (Akron Beacon Journal) “The Cleveland Browns will be holding their 11th training camp practice of the preseason on Monday. Follow here for live updates throughout the day.”
- Rodney McLeod believes Browns defense ‘feeling good’ about schemes from Jim Schwartz (clevelandbrowns.com) “McLeod believes the defense is right where they need to be through the first two weeks of training camp.”
- Dawand “Da Brick Wall” Jones film breakdown (Youtube) Quincy Carrier takes a close look at the Browns’ rookie right tackle against the Jets
Which is bigger from Monday: Watson looking good despite the rainy conditions or the injuries?
