Former Browns defender takes free agent visit with division rival

The Cleveland Browns were active in NFL free agency this year but three of their own biggest free agents got very little attention despite training camps starting. Over the last few offseasons, the addition (and retention) of RB Kareem Hunt, DE Jadeveon Clowney and safety John Johnson III were big deals.

Hunt spent four years with the Browns including three different contracts. Tuesday, Hunt visited the New Orleans Saints and was expected to sign before a last-minute twist has him visiting another team for the possibility of more money.

Early in the offseason, Johnson was rumored to join the Los Angeles Chargers but just signed to return with the Los Angeles Rams.

Like Hunt and Johnson, there had been very little noise about Clowney’s suitors for the 2023 season after a tumultuous end to his career in Cleveland. Finally, Clowney officially has a suitor as the Baltimore Ravens brought him in for a visit:

#Ravens hosted Jadeveon Clowney for a visit today — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 8, 2023

It is a telling tale of how far Clowney’s reputation has dropped that his visit is barely a blip on the news radar.

The former top overall pick in 2014 has played in 109 games during his nine-year career. A strong edge player who is better at stopping the run and pushing the pocket than rushing the passer, Clowney has never had double-digit sacks in his career.

In two seasons with the Browns, Clowney played in 26 games compiling 65 tackles and 11 sacks. He also had 15 tackles for loss and 23 quarterback hits.

This offseason, Cleveland brought in Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Za’Darius Smith to replace Clowney and provide more pass rush opposite Myles Garrett.

It will be interesting if Baltimore signs the 30-year-old and could make for an interesting meeting twice this season if Clowney can stay healthy.

What are your thoughts on the Ravens potentially signing Jadeveon Clowney?