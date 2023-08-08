Browns injury updates from Tuesday, team’s day off

Trying to figure out what is going on with NFL players during the preseason is often difficult when it comes to injuries. Teams have very limited requirements on what they have to report so coaches often come out with vague information.

Cleveland Browns HC Kevin Stefanski shared on Monday that DEs Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas would miss regular season games due to knee issues but didn’t elaborate. By Tuesday, the team’s press release confirmed surgeries had already taken place:

Browns DEs Alex Wright (knee) and Isaiah Thomas (knee) underwent arthroscopic surgery Tuesday at University Hospitals. The surgeries were performed by Browns head team physician Dr. James Voos. Wright was injured during the Browns preseason game last Thursday and Thomas was injured Saturday at practice. The injuries will require several weeks of rehab and a full recovery is expected early in the season.

With the Browns not practicing on Tuesday, there was no follow-up on RB Jerome Ford’s reason for leaving practice or OL Drew Forbes' back injury that caused him to be carted off the field.

As we shared, Cleveland returns to practice on Wednesday where we could get more information on both of those injuries as well as roster statuses of Wright and Thomas.

We will keep you up to date as information becomes available.