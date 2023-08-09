Daily Dawg Chow 8/9: Browns lose two 2022 DE draft picks for the start of the season

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns injury updates from Tuesday, team’s day off (Jared Mueller) Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas are expected back “early in the season”
- Former Browns defender takes free agent visit with division rival (Jared Mueller) NFL free agency is starting to focus on big name Browns defenders with Jadeveon Clowney up next
- NFL free agency: RB Kareem Hunt doesn’t sign with Saints, visiting a new team (Jared Mueller) Hunt moves on from his hometown team, most likely
- Browns future offensive line shaping up right before our eyes (Jared Mueller) Offensive line depth is tough to find but Cleveland may have hit gold
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns DEs Alex Wright, Isaiah Thomas both undergo knee surgeries, will miss start of season (Associated Press) “The team said Wright and Thomas were both operated on at University Hospitals by Browns physician Dr. James Voos. The Browns expect the players to need “several weeks” to recover and estimate they’ll be back “early in the season.”
- RB Jerome Ford to miss time with hamstring injury but Kareem Hunt’s return to Browns still appears unlikely (cleveland.com) “Hunt, who was allowed to walk in free agency after spending four seasons with the Browns, visited the Saints on Monday, but left Tuesday without a contract and was on his way to visit with the Colts.”
- 5 active Cleveland Browns who could join Joe Thomas in the Pro Football Hall of Fame (wkyc) “And while it might be a while until the next modern Browns player is enshrined in Canton, Cleveland’s current roster currently contains multiple potential candidates.”
- Can Nick Chubb Remain the Featured Star in Browns Offensive Attack? (Sports Illustrated) “According to the MMQB’s Matt Verderame, Nick Chubb was the veteran player that he walked away from Monday’s practice the most impressed with.”
- Browns that have me worried right now (Youtube) Quincy Carrier addresses some concerns he has after half of training camp is complete
