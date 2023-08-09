 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns sign veteran DT Shelby Harris to bolster depth up front

Cleveland fills one of their remaining depth concerns on defense.

By Chris Pokorny
NFL: OCT 21 Broncos at Browns Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns hosted free agent defensive tackle Shelby Harris for a visit at the end of July, expressing a need to bolster depth at the position after parting ways with Perrion Winfrey following his off-the-field incidents. We hadn't heard much of a follow-up to that visit until Wednesday evening, when NFL insider Jordan Schultz broke the news that Harris is signing with the Browns:

As DBN's Jared Mueller previously pointed out, over the past two years, Pro Football Focus graded Harris as a better run defender than pass rusher. He has played a lot of snaps -- a career-high in 2019 (636), followed by 560 and 564 snaps over the last two seasons. He hasn't shown signs of wearing down per se, but you do have to acknowledge that he's getting up there in years.

Cleveland has one definite starter in veteran Dalvin Tomlinson on the interior. Many have penciled Jordan Elliott in as the other starter, but he is far from a lock, and one could argue that Harris should be penciled in as a starter effective immediately.

Schultz added that the maximum value of Harris' deal with the Browns is $5.25 million.

