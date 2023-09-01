Daily Dawg Chow 9/1: Browns name DeShaun Watson a team captain for 2023

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Cleveland Browns 2023 practice squad, waiver wire tracker (Chris Pokorny) Who will the Browns add to bolster the roster? What will the practice squad look like? We’ll have all the info here throughout the day.
- Browns fans express confidence in the defense, but know the offense still has to iron out some issues (Chris Pokorny) Also, fans are cautious about their optimism for new kicker Dustin Hopkins.
- Browns restructure another contract to add to their 2023 salary cap space (Jared Mueller) Jedrick Wills joins a long list of players who have had their contracts restructured
- Three new faces for the Browns practice squad. Who are they? (Barry Shuck) The Browns are always trying to better the depth
- On Deshaun Watson being a captain and Jerome Ford as the backup RB: Browns practice report (cleveland.com) “Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe recapped the day at the stadium starting with why it matters Watson was voted a captain.”
- Dustin Hopkins On The Challenge Of Being The Kicker For The Cleveland Browns (Forbes) “This whole place-kicking gig in the NFL can be a weekly roll of the dice, especially if your home stadium is referred to by other kickers as “notorious.”
- Browns Face More Pressure Than Any Team in NFL to Finally Become True Contenders (Bleacher Report) “The Cleveland Browns are entering a make-or-break season based on the moves they’ve made over the past two years.”
- Breaking Down Jed Wills’ Cleveland Browns Contract Restructure (Orange and Brown Report) “Breaking down Jed Wills contract restructure with the Cleveland Browns and how it impacts the 2023 and future salary cap numbers.”
- No more excuses (Youtube) Quincy Carrier gives his final expectations for the Browns in 2023-2024
