Browns injury updates: A surprising positive, a continued concern and a number change

The two goals for the Cleveland Browns this preseason was to come out healthy and be ready for the regular season. It is tough to say whether the second was achieved, especially without a few key veterans playing much or at all during the team’s four preseason games.

Injuries have hit the Browns but only one to a starter and one to a key reserve that was expected to impact the start of the season. WR Marquise Goodwin’s blood clots were a big concern throughout training camp.

As Cleveland finishes off practice for the week before returning to prepare for Week 1 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, we got a few updates on those injuries. Before that, with Goodwin’s return to practicing, we also got to see him in a new jersey number:

Marquise Goodwin now wearing No. 3. pic.twitter.com/nbzlFYhPcm — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) August 31, 2023

A positive energy player, you can even see Goodwin smiling through his facemask here.

More good news came as DE Alex Wright rejoined the team for practice instead of going on short-term injured reserve:

#Browns DE Alex Wright returned to practice following knee surgery Aug. 8 — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) August 31, 2023

Wright’s size provides a versatile player for DC Jim Schwartz’s defense along with the rest of the revamped defensive line around Myles Garrett.

Not all news was good news for the Browns as CB Denzel Ward remains in concussion protocol where he has been since Saturday’s preseason finale.