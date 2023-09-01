Report: Bengals sign former Browns draft pick ahead of Week 1 matchup

When the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals square off in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, the hosts hope their roster has improved enough to put the top of the AFC North on notice. Among the changes made on the Browns roster this year were a number of draft picks being let go as a chance in defensive coordinator and increased expectations took priority over draft status.

When the initial 53-man rosters were announced, we noted that Cleveland signing QB Trevor Siemian to their practice squad would be a sneaky good move. Instead, PJ Walker got that spot when it looked like Kellen Mond would return.

Instead, it is the Bengals who will have a chance to steal some intel from a former Browns player, RB Demetric Felton:

#Bengals signed Demetric Felton to practice squad — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 31, 2023

Felton was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft. The UCLA Bruins prospect showed flashes of exciting play during his 24 games but could never get traction. He totaled 18 receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver and seven rushes for 24 yards out of the backfield.

As a kick and punt returner, Felton rarely committed to a lane and hit the hole hard. After 41 returns as a rookie, he had just eight last season despite Cleveland’s rotating a number of players at the position before landing on Jerome Ford for kickoffs and Donovan Peoples-Jones for punts.

Do you think signing Felton off the Browns will help the Bengals in Week 1?