Browns bring back recently cut cornerback

The Cleveland Browns roster regularly gets updated by GM Andrew Berry. When Berry isn’t busy restructuring contracts, bringing players in for workouts or making trades with other teams, he’s signing players on and off of practice squads, the Browns and others.

After the initial 53-man roster was announced, Cleveland made a number of other moves including placing LB Jordan Kunaszyk on injured reserve, bringing OL Michael Dunn and a number of other players back to the practice squad.

The claiming of CB Khalef Hailassie led Berry to waive CB AJ Green despite giving the cornerback guaranteed money this offseason.

Friday, Green is back with the team as a part of the practice squad:

#Browns signed A.J. Green to the practice squad — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 1, 2023

Green has played in 31 games for the Browns including all 17 last year. On top of 39 tackles, Green has seven passes defended, two interceptions and one quarterback hit. In 2023, the undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State played 221 snaps on special teams.

Given CB Denzel Ward’s current concussion, it is possible that Green will be called up to the roster for Week 1 versus the Cincinnati Bengals.