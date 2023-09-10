Browns vs. Bengals: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Cleveland Browns play at home in Week 1 today against the Cincinnati Bengals. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.

Game Information

Game Time/Date: Sunday, Sep. 10, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sep. 10, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET Location: Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH TV Channel: CBS - Ian Eagle (play-by-play) & Charles Davis (analyst).

CBS - Ian Eagle (play-by-play) & Charles Davis (analyst). Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

Sign up for fuboTV Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines) Weather: 71 degrees (feels like 72 degrees) with a 15% chance of rain. 11 MPH winds from the North.

71 degrees (feels like 72 degrees) with a 15% chance of rain. 11 MPH winds from the North. Odds: Bengals by 2, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Bengals by 2, according to DraftKings Sportsbook Over/under: 47.5

TV Distribution Map

Fans in the RED areas will get to watch the game on CBS:

Uniform & Stadium

The Browns will be wearing brown jerseys and orange pants.

home opener threads



jerseys are available at the @BrownsProShop! pic.twitter.com/ReqcN7FJd2 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 8, 2023

Here is the Week 1 poster for the Bengals vs. Browns game:

First game poster of the season is extra special



Remembering Jim Brown as we honor him during the home opener pic.twitter.com/gbv3NvgSJ6 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 8, 2023

Connections

Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt served as the Bengals quarterbacks coach from 2018-2019.

served as the Bengals quarterbacks coach from 2018-2019. Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan’s son, Brian Callahan , serves as the Bengals offensive coordinator.

son, , serves as the Bengals offensive coordinator. Bengals defensive quality control coach Louie Cioffi served as the defensive backs coach for the Browns in 2013 and 2016, while RB Demtric Felton was originally drafted by the Browns in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

served as the defensive backs coach for the Browns in 2013 and 2016, while RB was originally drafted by the Browns in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Bengals QB Joe Burrow (Athens), LB Joe Bachie (Berea), G Jackson Carman (Fairfield), LB Markus Bailey (Columbus), DE Sam Hubbard (Cincinnati), Browns T James Hudson III (Toledo), CB Denzel Ward (Macedonia) and defensive assistant Zach Dunn (Germantown) are all from Ohio.

History