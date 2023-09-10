Browns vs. Bengals: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Cleveland Browns play at home in Week 1 today against the Cincinnati Bengals. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.
Game Information
- Game Time/Date: Sunday, Sep. 10, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH
- TV Channel: CBS - Ian Eagle (play-by-play) & Charles Davis (analyst).
- Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV
- Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
- Weather: 71 degrees (feels like 72 degrees) with a 15% chance of rain. 11 MPH winds from the North.
- Odds: Bengals by 2, according to DraftKings Sportsbook
- Over/under: 47.5
TV Distribution Map
Fans in the RED areas will get to watch the game on CBS:
Uniform & Stadium
- The Browns will be wearing brown jerseys and orange pants.
home opener threads— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 8, 2023
jerseys are available at the @BrownsProShop! pic.twitter.com/ReqcN7FJd2
- Here is the Week 1 poster for the Bengals vs. Browns game:
First game poster of the season is extra special— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 8, 2023
Remembering Jim Brown as we honor him during the home opener pic.twitter.com/gbv3NvgSJ6
Connections
- Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt served as the Bengals quarterbacks coach from 2018-2019.
- Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan’s son, Brian Callahan, serves as the Bengals offensive coordinator.
- Bengals defensive quality control coach Louie Cioffi served as the defensive backs coach for the Browns in 2013 and 2016, while RB Demtric Felton was originally drafted by the Browns in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
- Bengals QB Joe Burrow (Athens), LB Joe Bachie (Berea), G Jackson Carman (Fairfield), LB Markus Bailey (Columbus), DE Sam Hubbard (Cincinnati), Browns T James Hudson III (Toledo), CB Denzel Ward (Macedonia) and defensive assistant Zach Dunn (Germantown) are all from Ohio.
History
- The Browns have a 47-52 all-time record against the Bengals.
- Cleveland is 8-2 in their last 10 games against Cincinnati.
- This will be the 100th Battle of Ohio.
- The last time these two teams met was on December 11, 2022, with the Bengals beating the Browns 23-10. The theme for the Browns was that they weren’t having trouble moving the ball per se, but the offense just lacked any consistency in finishing drives.
Loading comments...