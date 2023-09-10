Browns Love & Hate: Week 1 versus Bengals

It wasn’t perfect. It wasn’t pretty. It doesn’t matter because it was a win, a convincing one. It was great. It was lovely. It was a dominating victory for the Cleveland Browns versus the Cincinnati Bengals in their Week 1 matchup in the AFC North.

The Browns defense is the story of the game. RB Nick Chubb continues to be the key to the offense’s success but, unlike last year, DE Myles Garrett isn’t alone on the team’s defensive line. While QB Joe Burrow was limited by his calf injury and the rain, being held to just 82 yards on 14 of 31 passing.

The Bengals waived the white flag with over five minutes left in the game. Prior to that, Cincinnati’s vaunted offense had 141 total net yards for the day, compared to Cleveland’s 343 at that same time.

It is just one game but a huge AFC North victory for the Browns. As the game was going on, a few things stood out as things loved and hated.

Love: Browns defensive line early

Browns defensive line early Hate: How many hits Deshaun Watson took

How many hits took Love: RB Nick Chubb running the ball, as always

RB running the ball, as always Hate: RB Jerome Ford’s fumble

RB fumble ﻿Love: Play of the defensive backs

Play of the defensive backs Hate: The injury to Jack Conklin

The injury to Love: QB Joe Burrow’s struggles with rain, his calf

QB struggles with rain, his calf Hate: Watson’s throws in the rain

Watson’s throws in the rain Love: DE Myles Garrett showing everyone that OL Orlando Brown was overpaid

DE showing everyone that OL was overpaid Hate: Inconsistency of the offense.

Inconsistency of the offense. Love: Safety Grant Delpit’s play all game long in coverage, run defense and rushing Burrow in the 4th

Safety play all game long in coverage, run defense and rushing Burrow in the 4th Hate: Guess I’m done with those!!!!!

Guess I’m done with those!!!!! Love: Garrett’s 4th down sack!

Garrett’s 4th down sack! Love: Man-to-man defense

Man-to-man defense Love: Sure tackling

Sure tackling Love: Special teams after the first kick coverage

Special teams after the first kick coverage Love: Rookie OL Dawand Jones didn’t look totally outmatched, looked good overall

Rookie OL didn’t look totally outmatched, looked good overall Love: Bengals waiving the white flag with more than five minutes left in the game

Browns fans, it is time to celebrate together but we know it wasn’t perfect. Jump into the comment section below and share what you loved and hate about this game: