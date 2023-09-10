Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns - 1st Quarter Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals kick off the 2023 NFL season today in the 100th Battle of Ohio. Will Deshaun Watson show that he was worth the contract and patience of the organization, and how will the upgraded defense perform against a returning Joe Burrow?

Game: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

Date/Time: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Television: CBS - Ian Eagle (play-by-play) & Charles Davis (analyst)

Local Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 FM WNCX

We will have open threads for each quarter of the game and would love for you to comment along with us. As always, GO BROWNS!