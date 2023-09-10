Browns vs Bengals inactives: Big loss for Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns will face off with the Cincinnati Bengals today off the shores of Lake Erie. Injuries are generally the biggest concerns going into games but early season tends toward more healthy teams.

Going into today’s game, once CB Denzel Ward was cleared from concussion protocol, the biggest concern for the Browns was safety Juan Thornhill. For the Bengals, DE Joseph Ossai topped the list.

Today’s inactive reports are now out:

Browns Inactives

S Juan Thornhill

CB Kahlef Hailassie

C Luke Wypler

DE Isaiah McGuire

DT Siaki Ika

Thornhill being out is the big name but it is also interesting to see all the rookies that make up the last three names. Rodney McLeod will start in his place

Bengals Inactives

DE Joseph Ossai

RB Chase Brown

CB DJ Ivey

OL Jackson Carman

OL Trey Hill

Cincinnati also misses out on their top concern on the defensive line. The Bengals have depth on their defensive line but missing Ossai will test that today.