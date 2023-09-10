Amari Cooper injury update thread

With Cleveland Browns WR Amari Cooper going down on the field, trying to keep you up to date with all the news as it comes out. We will update this thread as information becomes available.

For now, Cooper is in the medical tent:

He’s in the tent now. https://t.co/03USNzozKl — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) September 10, 2023

Update 1:

Now he’s back on the sidelines:

#Browns Amari Cooper is back on the sidelines walking around. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 10, 2023

Update 2:

Cooper is back in the game. This will end this update thread unless something new pops up.