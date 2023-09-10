 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Amari Cooper injury update thread

Keeping up with what is going on as the WR slipped on the field

By Jared Mueller
/ new
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

With Cleveland Browns WR Amari Cooper going down on the field, trying to keep you up to date with all the news as it comes out. We will update this thread as information becomes available.

For now, Cooper is in the medical tent:

Update 1:

Now he’s back on the sidelines:

Update 2:

Cooper is back in the game. This will end this update thread unless something new pops up.

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...