Browns Jack Conklin injured, carted off field

The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals are playing Week 1 off the shores of Lake Erie in a defensive struggle in the rain. Neither offense has looked crisp at all and the field conditions are a concern.

WR Amari Cooper slipped and was taken to the medical tent in the first half. Cooper returned to the game.

Shortly after that, right tackle Jack Conklin went down with a knee injury. The injury cart was brought out for Cleveland’s starter.

Shortly after, the Browns ruled Conklin out for the rest of the game due to the knee injury. The offensive lineman looked to be in serious pain when he was lying on the field.

Conklin has had a number of knee injuries including a patellar tendon tear and a torn ACL.

With Conklin out for the game, rookie OL Dawand Jones stepped into the lineup. The fourth-round selection from The Ohio State Buckeyes played well in the preseason.

We will keep you up to date with any knew information available on Conklin’s injury.