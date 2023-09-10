Two Watson highlights: Perfectly placed pass, TD run

The Cleveland Browns held a 3-0 lead with less than two minutes left in the first half. A few good plays, including WR Elijah Moore’s exciting run, helped put them in position to push their lead against the Cincinnati Bengals.

First, we saw QB Deshaun Watson perfectly place a pass to WR Donovan Peoples-Jones:

After really struggling early in the game, it is nice to see Watson with a quality placement to DPJ.

Then, Watson took the snap, with no timeouts and just 22 seconds left on the clock, and ran it in for a touchdown. Found this view from the stadium:

The view from the telecast is good as well:

Deshaun Watson takes it himself for a Browns touchdown. Breaks out the air guitar celly. pic.twitter.com/z9kgPFU8df — Clip It (@ClipIt_NFL) September 10, 2023

Kicker Dustin Hopkins made the extra point and put the Browns up 10-0 going into halftime.