Video: Grant Delpit locks down Tee Higgins on key 3rd down

Against a very good WR, Browns safety makes a great play

By Jared Mueller
Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

As the Cleveland Browns held a lead of 10-3, the Cincinnati Bengals attempted a deep pass to one of their talented wide receivers, Tee Higgins. Browns DC Jim Schwartz dialed up coverage that left safety Grant Delpit in one-on-one coverage versus Higgins.

The Cleveland safety was up to the task:

With just over five minutes left in the third quarter, the Browns have the ball and the lead.

