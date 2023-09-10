Highlight: Myles Garrett shows up at most important time

A signature moment for Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett in the first game of the 2023 NFL season. With the Cincinnati Bengals struggling to get anything going on offense, Zac Taylor decided to go for it on 4th down inside of their own territory.

Garrett’s Defensive Player of the Year highlight tape starts right there:

The Browns scored a touchdown shortly after that to take a 23 - 3 lead over the Bengals.