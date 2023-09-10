Video: Za’Darius Smith celebrate victory with fans, can’t get access to VIP Club

The Cleveland Browns victory over the Cincinnati Bengals was DE Za’Darius Smith’s first game with the team. Smith has been a positive energy player throughout training camp but, more importantly, is an important upgrade to the defensive line that controlled the game in Week 1.

Here, we see Smith find fans in the VIP club near the team’s locker room. He starts to celebrate outside of the club, tries to get in, is denied then celebrates with the fans some more:

Za’Darius Smith was so fired up after the win he wanted access to the fan Club bar outside the #Browns locker room!

They wouldn’t let him in.

For the game, Smith had four quarterback hits, two tackles and one pass deflection. An impressive debut that he wanted to share with the fans.