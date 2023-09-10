 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Za’Darius Smith celebrate victory with fans, can’t get access to VIP Club

By Jared Mueller
Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns victory over the Cincinnati Bengals was DE Za’Darius Smith’s first game with the team. Smith has been a positive energy player throughout training camp but, more importantly, is an important upgrade to the defensive line that controlled the game in Week 1.

Here, we see Smith find fans in the VIP club near the team’s locker room. He starts to celebrate outside of the club, tries to get in, is denied then celebrates with the fans some more:

For the game, Smith had four quarterback hits, two tackles and one pass deflection. An impressive debut that he wanted to share with the fans.

