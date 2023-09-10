Ja’Marr Chase still calling the Browns ‘Elves’ after game

The Cleveland Browns controlled the Cincinnati Bengals throughout the game in Week 1. Prior to the game, Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase created “bulletin board material” when he called the Browns “Elves.” DE Myles Garrett thought it was disrespectful.

Chase wasn’t humbled by the loss, however, as he kept calling Cleveland “Elves” after the game as well:

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase: “It’s frustrating because I called they ass elves and we just lost to some elves. So I’m pissed on my part… What blowback? If they got a problem with what I’m saying, me saying elves, they soft.” pic.twitter.com/HWDVfpyCBf — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 10, 2023

While it is a long time away, Browns players and fans aren’t going to forget the continued attempt by Chase to disrespect the team when the two face off in Week 18.