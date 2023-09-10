 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ja’Marr Chase still calling the Browns ‘Elves’ after game

Despite getting destroyed, Ja’Marr Chase can’t help run his mouth

By Jared Mueller
/ new
Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns controlled the Cincinnati Bengals throughout the game in Week 1. Prior to the game, Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase created “bulletin board material” when he called the Browns “Elves.” DE Myles Garrett thought it was disrespectful.

Chase wasn’t humbled by the loss, however, as he kept calling Cleveland “Elves” after the game as well:

While it is a long time away, Browns players and fans aren’t going to forget the continued attempt by Chase to disrespect the team when the two face off in Week 18.

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...