Daily Dawg Chow 9/11: Browns beat down Bengals, open the season 1-0

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns’ defense thrives in rainy conditions to dominate home opener 24-3 in Battle of Ohio vs. Bengals (Chris Pokorny) Cleveland begins the season at 1-0. See all of the highlights here.
- BROWNIES & FROWNIES: Bengals no match for New Browns as they lose 24-3 (Barry Shuck) The opening contest against a divisional opponent becomes a pivotal game right off
- Postgame, Browns Kevin Stefanski notes how important Bengals game was to him (Jared Mueller) The man holding the “Denny’s Menu” shares his postgame thoughts with the Browns
- Ja’Marr Chase still calling the Browns ‘Elves’ after game (Jared Mueller) Despite getting destroyed, Ja’Marr Chase can’t help run his mouth
- Video: Za’Darius Smith celebrate victory with fans, can’t get access to VIP Club (Jared Mueller) “The Cleveland Browns victory over the Cincinnati Bengals was DE Za’Darius Smith’s first game with the team.”
- Highlight: Myles Garrett shows up at most important time (Jared Mueller) At a vital point in the game, Myles Garrett makes the play
- Browns radio voice to take leave of absence (Thomas Moore) Jim Donovan taking medical leave as he continues his battle against leukemia.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns, Elves Shut Down Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals (Sports Illustrated) “It feels like a regular game to me,” said Chase according to cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “It don’t feel no different. It’s just the hooping and hollering about the Cleveland Browns. I was about to call them the elves, but yeah.”
- NFL Week 1 Game Recap: Cleveland Browns 24, Cincinnati Bengals 3 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics (PFF) “Gordon McGuinness breaks down the top performances from the Cleveland Browns’ victory over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday.”
- Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski hopes the best for injured Jack Conklin, ‘but that doesn’t look good’ (cleveland.com) “CLEVELAND, Ohio — All Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski could do after the game on Sunday was hope for the best with his right tackle, Jack Conklin.”
- Joe Burrow treated roughly by Browns, throws for career-low 82 yards in season-opening loss (Associated Press) “Once he was mercifully pulled, Joe Burrow stood stoically on Cincinnati’s sideline and watched the final five minutes of a forgettable season opener.”
- By the Numbers: Nick Chubb rushes for over 100 yards, Browns’ defense makes a statement (clevelandbrowns.com) “The Browns started their season off on a strong note, defeating the Bengals 24-3 in their home opener at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday”
- Browns embarrassed the Bengals lol, exposed Joe Burrow? (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reflects on an impressive overall performance by the good guys
What is your lasting memory from yesterday’s win? What do you think it means for the Browns?
Loading comments...