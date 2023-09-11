Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 1

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on offense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Week 1 Offensive Snap Counts
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|QB
|Deshaun Watson
|74
|100%
|16-of-29 (55%) for 154 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. 5 rushes, 45 yards, 1 TD.
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|RB
|Nick Chubb
|36
|49%
|18 carries, 106 yards (5.9 YPC). 4 catches, 21 yards (4 targets).
|RB
|Jerome Ford
|30
|41%
|15 carries, 36 yards (2.4 YPC).
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|WR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|66
|89%
|1 catch, 12 yards (2 targets).
|WR
|Elijah Moore
|51
|69%
|3 catches, 43 yards (7 targets). 2 rushes, 19 yards (9.5 YPC).
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|46
|62%
|3 catches, 37 yards (7 targets).
|WR
|Cedric Tillman
|11
|15%
|No stats registered.
|WR
|David Bell
|10
|14%
|0 catches (1 target).
|WR
|Marquise Goodwin
|10
|14%
|0 catches (2 targets).
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|TE
|David Njoku
|54
|73%
|2 catches, 24 yards (3 targets).
|TE
|Harrison Bryant
|27
|36%
|2 catches, 5 yards (2 targets), 1 TD.
|TE
|Jordan Akins
|23
|31%
|1 catch, 12 yards (1 target).
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|OL
|Jedrick Wills
|74
|100%
|OL
|Joel Bitonio
|74
|100%
|OL
|Ethan Pocic
|74
|100%
|OL
|Wyatt Teller
|74
|100%
|OL
|Dawand Jones
|52
|70%
|OL
|Jack Conklin
|22
|30%
|OL
|James Hudson
|4
|5%
|OL
|Nick Harris
|2
|3%
Notes
- QB: Rainy conditions were less-than-ideal to try determining if Deshaun Watson’s bad deep throws and balls skipped in the dirt were due to weather conditions, or remnants of rust that we saw at the end of last season. Keep in mind that Joe Burrow was even worse with his throwing. I want to give Watson the benefit of the doubt because of the conditions, but there were a handful of throws where his mechanics were poor. Nonetheless, he oddly seemed to get it together after being hammered in the chest in the second half, delivering two sideline throws on target and then running the quarterback keeper for a touchdown.
- RB: Early in the game, the Browns were getting Nick Chubb involved early as a receiver, and he finished with 18 carries for 106 yards. I know some fans will be irked by Jerome Ford getting that early snap in which he fumbled, but you do have to trust your backup runner, especially if the offensive line is opening holes like that. Ford’s yards per carry average was hurt by the last two series, where the Bengals’ defense knew Cleveland was running to drain the clock and were meeting him for losses in the backfield. Chubb was the highest-graded offensive player for Cleveland with a 76.6, per PFF.
- WR: We got a taste of Elijah Moore in this offense, and it’ll be fun to see how much more he can be utilized when it’s not raining. I didn’t expect him to get two traditional carries from tailback. Donovan Peoples-Jones only had one catch, but showed his usual concentration to haul it in. Marquise Goodwin turned on the burns to beat his man twice, but Watson couldn’t get him the ball; although the first attempt might have also been a bit of a mistimed jump as he waited for it. Cedric Tillman actually got 11 snaps, 1 more than Goodwin and David Bell did. Amari Cooper was open several more times, only to see the ball skipped to him.
- TE: I thought the tight ends would be a little more involved in the passing game, but we’ll see how that evolves on a non-rainy day. Together, the tight ends did combine for 5 catches for 41 yards, and Harrison Bryant had the game’s only receiving touchdown. I’m just dying for David Njoku to really dominate every game like I know he can.
- OL: The news isn’t good for Jack Conklin, who is out for the season with a torn ACL/MCL. Rookie Dawand Jones seemed to fill in nicely for pass protection, but received a low run blocking grade from PFF. Despite having a holding penalty, Joel Bitonio was the Browns’ highest-graded offensive lineman with a 74.9, per PFF. Jedrick Wills received an overall grade of 44.3 from PFF, struggling all-around.
