Monday Night Football, Week 1: Bills vs. Jets betting odds, pick

Browns fans are still celebrating their 24-3 victory over the Bengals in Week 1, and now the week closes tonight with the Game of the Week as the Buffalo Bills take on the New York Jets. As if the rivalry wasn’t fun enough to watch, the Jets went into full upgrade mode this offseason, adding everyone and anyone in hopes of delivering a championship, including Mr. Aaron Rodgers.

Despite all of the exciting buzz about the Jets, I can see them falling flat and Rodgers’ recent frustrations from the past couple years coming out again. The Bills are locked-and-loaded and a well-oiled machine against a team with a lot of big names, but I don’t see the chemistry being there yet. Bills 28, Jets 20

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills are 2 point favorites against the Jets.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below. You can use this as your open thread for the game.