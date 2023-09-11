Browns open as 2-point favorites against the Steelers

The Cleveland Browns opened as early 2-point favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their Week 2 match-up on Monday Night Football, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under on the game is currently 40.5.

The Browns (1-0) are coming off of a dominant defensive performance against the Cincinnati Bengals, winning 24-3. It was a rainy game and the first time the Browns won a Week 1 home opener since 2004, when Jeff Garcia was the team's quarterback. Deshaun Watson has some bad throws in Week 1, but maybe he gets a slight pass because of the weather conditions. The Browns have a chance to grab an early edge in the AFC North, and will be wearing their white helmets.

The Steelers (0-1) are coming off of a disastrous home opener, as they were dominated by the San Francisco 49ers 30-7. Pittsburgh also suffered big injuries on both sides of the ball to WR Diontae Johnson and DL Cameron Heyward -- but T.J. Watt did have 3 sacks in the opening game, and both of the Browns' offensive tackles are a bit suspect right now after RT Jack Conklin's season-ending injury and LT Jedrick Wills' continued struggles.

