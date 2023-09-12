Daily Dawg Chow 9/12: Browns lose Jack Conklin for the season

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Confirmed: Browns Jack Conklin done for the season (Thomas Moore) Cleveland right tackle suffered torn ACL and MCL during Sunday’s game against Cincinnati.
- Dawand Jones ready? Differing perspectives on his Week 1 performance (Jared Mueller) The Browns need their new right tackle ready right away
- Browns open as 2-point favorites against the Steelers (Chris Pokorny) The over/under opens at 40.5 for the game.
- Data: Browns defense had 2nd best performance in the NFL in Week 1 (Jared Mueller) Browns held the Bengals to 142 total net yards
- Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 1 (Chris Pokorny) The Browns’ defense was on fire all game.
- Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 1 (Chris Pokorny) The running game thrives, while the offensive line sees mixed results at the tackle positions.
- Around the AFC North: Week 1 Recap across the division (Jared Mueller) Two humiliating losses and a bunch of injuries in the AFC North
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Deshaun Watson’s thinking big and more takeaways from the Browns’ win over the Bengals on Sunday (cleveland.com) “The Browns beat the Bengals on Sunday and Deshaun Watson and the offense went big-play hunting — even if it didn’t always work.”
- Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers predictions, odds: Who wins NFL Week 2 game? (AZCentral) “The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers play on Monday, Sept. 18 in an NFL Week 2 game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Who will win?
- Victory Monday: Breaking Down the Browns Big Win over Bengals (clevelandbrowns.com) “It’s a “Victory Monday” edition of Cleveland Browns Daily. Beau and Z talk with Browns LB Sione Takitaki and Hall of Famer Joe Thomas to recap the Browns’ win over the Bengals.”
- Steelers Heyward Won’t Play vs Browns (Sports Illustrated) “Heyward suffered the injury in the team’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. According to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, all options are being explored including surgery and a stint on injured reserve.”
- Is the Browns’ Defense real or was it the weather? QnA (Youtube) Quincy Carrier responds to commenter questions about the Browns’ big win on opening day
