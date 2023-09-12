Browns signing veteran OT to practice squad following Jack Conklin’s injury

The Cleveland Browns are like quite a few teams dealing with major injuries coming out of Week 1 of the NFL season. While the Browns manhandled the Cincinnati Bengals at home, they lost OT Jack Conklin to a knee injury for the season.

Rookie Dawand Jones will be taking his place but the team needs to replace Jones on the depth chart.

Former first-round pick Alex Leatherwood was signed to Cleveland’s practice squad to start the season and seemed like a reasonable option to join the 53-man roster but he’s struggled greatly in the NFL.

Instead, Ty Nsekhe is getting the first chance to add depth to the team according to a report:

Veteran offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe is signing with the Cleveland Browns, per his agent @eliteloyaltysp. Browns lost OT Jack Conklin to season-ending knee injury in Sunday’s opener vs. the Bengals. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2023

The soon-to-be 38-year-old played his first NFL snaps in 2012 then didn’t see the field again until 2015. Since then, Nsekhe has played in 10 or more games every season including 25 starts.

Update:

The team has officially announced the signing of Nsekhe but he will not be taking a spot on the 53-man instead going to the practice squad.

End Update

Last year, with the Los Angeles Rams, the tackle out of Texas State College played in 10 games (423 snaps) with eight starts. Pro Football Focus graded him at 70.6 overall with a much better pass-blocking grade (80.7) than run-blocking (67.5).

According to PFF, Nsekhe’s best season came in 2020 with the Buffalo Bills when he graded at an 80.3.

Once Conklin is officially placed on injured reserve, Nsekhe can take his spot on the 53-man roster.

