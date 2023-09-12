Browns Reacts Survey Week 2 - Your thoughts on Deshaun Watson, and first game MVP

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cleveland Browns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The confidence polls are back for the Browns, now that we have a regular season game under our belt. With such a dominant Week 1 victory, I have a feeling the confidence level will be very close to 100% -- but be sure to vote nonetheless.

We also asked two other questions. The first is about the opening performance of QB Deshaun Watson, as we try to gauge what your perception was of his play. Do you give him a pass because of the rain, or do you think he still has to shake a lot of rust off?

Our other poll question asks who you think the Week 1 MVP was: Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett, Grant Delpit, or Dustin Hopkins. It's hard to pick one, but that's the task.