Browns roster: 5 moves made Tuesday including the return of a defender

The Cleveland Browns are 1-0 but a major injury to starting right tackle Jack Conklin has started a domino effect on the team’s roster. The Browns roster is considered deep but, like many teams in the AFC, injuries can quickly change fortunes.

Earlier today came word that Cleveland would be adding OL Ty Nsekhe. An update to that news was that Nsekhe was not taking Conklin’s spot on the 53-man roster but was going to the team’s practice squad.

The Browns officially made five moves on their roster Tuesday:

Placed Conklin on IR

Signed Nsekhe to the practice squad

Signed OL Michael Dunn to the active, 53-man roster

to the active, 53-man roster Signed DT Tommy Togiai to the practice squad

to the practice squad Released CB Lorenzo Burns from the practice squad

Under GM Andrew Berry, Cleveland’s roster is often in flux, especially at the bottom of the 53-man and practice squad. Dunn is primarily an interior offensive lineman which could lead to Nsekhe or Alex Leatherwood being elevated as the fourth offensive tackle for Week 2.

Togiai was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft and was on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad last week.

What do you think of the return of Togiai? Do you think Cleveland should be looking for a better OT to replace Conklin or stick with Dawand Jones and some backups?