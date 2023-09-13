Daily Dawg Chow 9/13: Joe Thomas impressed by Dawand Jones

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL free agency: Interesting right tackle hits the market all of a sudden (Jared Mueller) La’El Collins could have some interesting in the free agent market including from the Browns
- Browns roster: 5 moves made Tuesday including the return of a defender (Jared Mueller) Tommy Togiai returns, Michael Dunn elevated and more
- Browns signing veteran OT to practice squad following Jack Conklin’s injury (Jared Mueller) Ty Nsekhe has played in over 100 games in his career
- NFL Power Rankings: Browns vault up to No. 10 heading into Week 2 (Chris Pokorny) It’s nearly a three-way tie between the Browns, Bengals, and Ravens.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns Sign Veteran Offensive Tackle (Sports Illustrated) “Nsehke is a 37 year old veteran free agent who has spent time with several teams. He was originally signed in the NFL in 2012 by the Indianapolis Colts.”
- Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins didn’t have a catch in Week 1 (Cincinnati Enquirer) “The Bengals debuted a new wrinkle on third downs and brought in Trenton Irwin as part of four wide receiver sets. The Bengals’ coaches didn’t expect the Browns to respond to that look by bringing in a fourth cornerback, and they were right.”
- Browns Hall of Famer Joe Thomas: Impressions of Dawand Jones and what he can expect from Steelers’ T.J. Watt (cleveland.com) “I’ve been really impressed, obviously, the performance that he put together in preseason and training camp,” Thomas told cleveland.com Tuesday. “And then in his first game when he stepped in for Jack Conklin (torn ACL, MCL), he was really impressive.”
- Cleveland Browns Make Roster Moves As They Shift From Bengals To Steelers (KREM) “The Browns made roster moves Tuesday, Jack Conklin was put on season ending injured reserve. Veteran guard Michael Dunn was brought up to the 53 man roster.”
- Film Breakdown: Browns could’ve put 40 points on Bengals (Youtube) Quincy Carrier takes a look at the A22 in this week’s breakdown
Thomas seems to be positive about everything the Browns do, what do you think about his Jones thoughts?
