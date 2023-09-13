 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watch: Browns players send personal well wishes to Jim Donovan

The Browns radio voice is once again on a leave of absence to fight leukemia

By Jared Mueller
/ new
NFL: Cleveland Browns-2021 NFL Draft Press Conference Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns and their fans were devastated to learn that radio voice Jim Donovan would once again be taking a leave of absence from the team to fight leukemia. Donovan has been the voice of the team for so long he represents the team in so many ways.

Starting with HC Kevin Stefanski, Browns players sent Donovan well wishes in the video below:

The DBN team joins everyone connected to the team in wishing Donovan a speedy recovery.

