Watch: Browns players send personal well wishes to Jim Donovan

The Cleveland Browns and their fans were devastated to learn that radio voice Jim Donovan would once again be taking a leave of absence from the team to fight leukemia. Donovan has been the voice of the team for so long he represents the team in so many ways.

Starting with HC Kevin Stefanski, Browns players sent Donovan well wishes in the video below:

The team had a special message for Jim Donovan as he continues his battle pic.twitter.com/VQUyll9z1R — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 13, 2023

The DBN team joins everyone connected to the team in wishing Donovan a speedy recovery.