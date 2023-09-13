After Aaron Rodgers injury, DTR trade to Jets might sound fun but doesn’t work for anyone

It is only one week in the NFL but the Cleveland Browns destroying the Cincinnati Bengals was a great start to the 2023 NFL season. For other teams, like the New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, injuries really hampered any positivity at the start of the season.

At least the Jets and Ravens took home victories while the Steelers, who some started talking AFC Championship-level hope for, were lambasted at home by the San Francisco 49ers. While Pittsburgh took the loss, it was New York that lost the most.

QB Aaron Rodgers went down with an Achilles injury four snaps into his Jets career. The team turned to Zach Wilson but Wilson was the reason the team was so excited to acquire Rodgers in an offseason trade.

Once the Rodgers injury happened, many started thinking about potential replacements for him in 2023. Names like Carson Wentz, Nick Foles, Colt McCoy and Jacoby Brissett were tossed around. One name was very popular on social media: Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

this is a petition to get Dorian Thompson-Robinson to the Jets



make it happen by any means necessary Woody pic.twitter.com/xokqcO8oBH — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 12, 2023

By any means necessary?

Let's quickly look at why a DTR trade to the Jets is not good for any of the primary parties involved:

For the Jets

Rodgers is expected to return next year and the team already owes their second-round pick to the Green Bay Packers from acquiring him. Dealing what it would take to get DTR knowing that he would play this year and not next year would be short-sighted.

For all the excitement that Thompson-Robinson created in preseason, he is a rookie. Throwing him in and expecting him to lead a team that had Super Bowl aspirations before the season would be reckless even if New York did give up the assets required to get him from Cleveland.

For the Browns

Not just because of their Week 1 victory, but it helps, Cleveland also has Super Bowl aspirations. Having a backup that they feel confident in is key to making sure the season isn’t harpooned like New York’s seemingly just was. PJ Walker played well at times in the NFL but is on his third team in three seasons for a reason.

Even if the Jets made a strong offer for DTR, if it doesn’t help the team this year in a substantial way it wouldn’t be worth it.

For DTR

Yes, getting a chance to start in the NFL is every player’s dream. For Thompson-Robinson, doing so with the Jets this season could become a nightmare. Not doubting DTR’s ability but many quarterbacks are ruined in the NFL, even more so than developed. OC Nathaniel Hackett has only had success with Rodgers and, even in Week 1, his playcalling was suspicious at best.

With the Browns, the UCLA Bruins captain gets a chance to develop instead of being rushed onto the field in an offense he doesn’t know and an offense that few have confidence in.

An interesting conversation but both pointless and fruitless for everyone involved.